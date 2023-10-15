Southern warns of rail replacement buses all weekend on Sussex routes, as well as reduced service for Berwick and Glynde
The company said there will be no trains between Haywards Heath and Lewes / Eastbourne on Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15.
They said the routes affected will be between London Victoria and Eastbourne / Hastings / Ore, and between Brighton and Eastbourne. Visit www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/planned-engineering-work.
A Southern spokesperson said: “All weekend, buses will replace trains on the following routes: between Haywards Heath and Lewes; between Lewes and Eastbourne; between Lewes and Seaford; between Haywards Heath and Plumpton; between Plumpton and Lewes. Check before you travel.”
At 6.20am on Sunday, Southern announced: “A shortage of rail replacement buses means that Berwick and Glynde will have a reduced service today.
“There are fewer rail replacement buses available than we had anticipated, and those buses that we were able to source are unfortunately too large to serve Berwick and Glynde stations. This is due to the roads that lead to the stations being narrow, as well as the stations only have a very limited amount of turning space available to drop off and pick up passengers.”