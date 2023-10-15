Southern has announced that there will be rail replacement buses all weekend due to engineering work.

The company said there will be no trains between Haywards Heath and Lewes / Eastbourne on Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15.

They said the routes affected will be between London Victoria and Eastbourne / Hastings / Ore, and between Brighton and Eastbourne. Visit www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/planned-engineering-work.

A Southern spokesperson said: “All weekend, buses will replace trains on the following routes: between Haywards Heath and Lewes; between Lewes and Eastbourne; between Lewes and Seaford; between Haywards Heath and Plumpton; between Plumpton and Lewes. Check before you travel.”

At 6.20am on Sunday, Southern announced: “A shortage of rail replacement buses means that Berwick and Glynde will have a reduced service today.