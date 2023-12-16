Bus operator Stagecoach South has announced that it is bringing back its festive Santa Buses.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company said these will be driving around Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex to raise money various charities.

The charities include: The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, Naomi House & Jacksplace, Rahl Children’s charity, Winchester Hospice, Shooting Star Children's Hospice and Save The Children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Stagecoach South spokesperson said: “Eight single decker buses have received a Christmas makeover and will be driven throughout December – up until and including Christmas Eve – by Santa, the Elf, or in one depot, Mrs Claus herself. Each bus has been especially decorated by staff at each of the eight depots within Stagecoach South and can be seen across the network where passengers, young and old, can enjoy a festive bus ride.”

Stagecoach South is bringing back its festive Santa buses

The Santa buses are operating across the network serving Andover, Basingstoke, Chichester, Blackwater Valley, Guildford, Winchester, Portsmouth and Worthing.

Steve Thorpe, marketing officer for Stagecoach South, said the decorated Santa Buses, which offer festive music and gifts for children, have always been popular with customers, particularly families, during the festive season.

He said “Our Santa bus has become a great tradition for the local communities we proudly serve. We are delighted to be supporting local charities and I’m sure that our customers will be pleased knowing that they have helped raise such an amazing amount for a great cause.”