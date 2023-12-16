Stagecoach brings Santa Buses back to West Sussex: children can meet Father Christmas and receive gifts this month
The company said these will be driving around Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex to raise money various charities.
The charities include: The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, Naomi House & Jacksplace, Rahl Children’s charity, Winchester Hospice, Shooting Star Children's Hospice and Save The Children.
A Stagecoach South spokesperson said: “Eight single decker buses have received a Christmas makeover and will be driven throughout December – up until and including Christmas Eve – by Santa, the Elf, or in one depot, Mrs Claus herself. Each bus has been especially decorated by staff at each of the eight depots within Stagecoach South and can be seen across the network where passengers, young and old, can enjoy a festive bus ride.”
The Santa buses are operating across the network serving Andover, Basingstoke, Chichester, Blackwater Valley, Guildford, Winchester, Portsmouth and Worthing.
Steve Thorpe, marketing officer for Stagecoach South, said the decorated Santa Buses, which offer festive music and gifts for children, have always been popular with customers, particularly families, during the festive season.
He said “Our Santa bus has become a great tradition for the local communities we proudly serve. We are delighted to be supporting local charities and I’m sure that our customers will be pleased knowing that they have helped raise such an amazing amount for a great cause.”
Melanie McDougall, head of operations for Stagecoach South said: “Our annual Santa Bus campaigns provide special, magical moments for our customers, especially young children and families.”