Storm Isha: Southern Rail to introduce speed restrictions to trains following high winds

Southern Rail has announced that it will introduce speed restrictions following heavy rain and high winds due to Storm Isha.

Due to the weather, Southern Rail announced that it will introduce the restrictions later this evening.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Storm Isha is expected to bring very strong winds and some heavy rain across the UK from midday today until the early afternoon of Monday, 22 January.

“The Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern networks are subject to Yellow and Amber weather warnings.

“Trains on some routes will be restricted to 50mph during the worst of the weather, which will lead to later arrivals on some journeys. We expect speed restrictions to be introduced from approximately 7pm onwards.