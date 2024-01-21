Storm Isha: Southern Rail to introduce speed restrictions to trains following high winds
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for across Sussex as high winds expect to batter the county until Monday (January 22).
Due to the weather, Southern Rail announced that it will introduce the restrictions later this evening.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Storm Isha is expected to bring very strong winds and some heavy rain across the UK from midday today until the early afternoon of Monday, 22 January.
“The Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern networks are subject to Yellow and Amber weather warnings.
“Trains on some routes will be restricted to 50mph during the worst of the weather, which will lead to later arrivals on some journeys. We expect speed restrictions to be introduced from approximately 7pm onwards.
“If any lines need to close at short notice due to the effects of the weather, some services may be cancelled or changed at short notice.”