Strikes at Gatwick Airport over Easter weekend: Unite announces ‘major disruption for holiday makers planning getaways’

A trade union has announced that industrial action at Gatwick Airport is set to cause disruption over the Easter weekend.

Unite said that more than 100 workers at the UK’s second biggest airport are set to strike over ‘several issues’, including a dispute over ‘late’ pay and pensions.

Unite said at www.unitetheunion.org: “The members of Unite, the UK’s winning trade union, work for the ground handling firm Red Handling and include those working as baggage handlers, check-in staff and flight dispatchers for the airlines Norwegian, Delta, TAP and Air Peace.

“As the workers handle about 50 flights a day, the strike action will cause major disruption for holiday makers planning getaways that weekend with expected flight delays, cancellations, long queues at check-in and baggage delays.

“Unite members are in dispute over numerous issues, with the most pressing being the continued mishandling of the company pension scheme which has been going on for over a year.”

They added that Red Handling ‘has failed to agree to a contractual late payment of wages reimbursement’ too.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The union will not stand back and watch members be treated in such an appalling way and they have the full support of Unite in this dispute.”

Unite said there has also been ‘the imposition of new working patterns without consultation’, and said there is a dispute over the time between shifts, as well as lunch and afternoon breaks.

The trade union said strike action will start on Good Friday, April 18, and will continue every day over the Easter weekend until the early hours of Tuesday, April 22.

Sussex World recently reported that Gatwick is expecting a busy Easter period with the most popular destinations being Malaga, Barcelona and Dubai. The busiest day is expected to be Good Friday with 764 flights. Gatwick Airport also offered tips for passengers travelling over the Easter break.