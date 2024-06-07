Surrey and Sussex traffic report: A280 partially blocked after collision; 'severe' A27 delays; road still closed after serious fire
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A280 in West Sussex is partially blocked after a collision.
An AA Traffic News report read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A280 Long Furlong both ways from A27 Arundel Road (Angmering / Clapham junction) to A24 Findon Bypass (Findon Roundabout).
Elsewhere in West Sussex, ‘severe delays’ have been reported on A27 Shoreham Bypass, eastbound between Dankton Lane and Old Shoreham Road (Shoreham Airport Traffic Lights).
In Chichester, delays are reportedly increasing on A27, eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).
Meanwhile, in East Sussex, no incidents have been reported but there are delays on A27 Polegate bypass eastbound between A27 and A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout).
Over in Surrey, at Horley – on the Sussex border – a road remains blocked after a serious fire.
An AA report read: “Road blocked due to fire department activity on Norwood Hill Road both ways between Stan Hill and Spencers Lane. After a fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.”
There are also ‘long delays’ on the M25 clockwise from J3 M20 (Swanley Interchange) to J6 A22 (Godstone). One lane is closed after Junction 5 M26 for construction works.
Heavy traffic has been reported on A3 northbound between A3 (Ripley Services) and M25 J10 (Wisley Interchange).
Delays are also increasing on M25 anticlockwise between J11 A320 St Peters Way (Chertsey) and J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.