Sussex and Surrey Police back on the road to engage with motorcyclists ahead of May bank holiday

As part of Project Apex, officers will be engaging with riders at busy gathering points on the roads such as popular cafes and rest stops.

The new campaign aims to equip motorcyclists to enjoy their holiday rides and get back to their garage safely.

Forces are also raising awareness of ‘Sorry Mate, I Didn’t See You!’ – a phrase commonly heard by motorcyclists who have come to a rapid halt when a vehicle pulls out in front of them.

Officers from Surrey and Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit (RPU) will be back on the roads again over the bank holiday weekend to share vital safety advice with motorists and motorcycle riders. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

These ‘SMIDSY’ incidents are one of the leading causes of motorcycle collisions and the focus of the campaign led by Surrey and Sussex Police.

Previously, during the Easter weekend, officers from Sussex, Surrey, Kent, Thames Valley and Hampshire Police worked together in order to promote safer riding to motorcyclists across the South East region by directing them towards a new ‘Ride Craft Hub’ online.

The hub is a new website that contains content from professional riders that is aimed at helping motorcyclists be better on their and to reduce the risk of harm to riders on the road.

Throughout the weekend, officers from all five force areas will attend various motorcycle meeting locations across the South East.

In Sussex, this includes on the May Day bank holiday ride to Hastings.

Sussex Police Chief Inspector Matt Wightwick, who is co-ordinating the South East regional response, said: "We will be working closely with our police partners to ensure that all riders have a safe and enjoyable visit to Hastings.

As we expect it to be very busy on the day on all roads to, from, and within Hastings, we would also like to take this opportunity share with the useful information on the Ride Craft Hub.

“This has been designed to share good practice and professional tips to the motorcycle riders but all road users will derive some benefit in watching the video’s to enhance their own general awareness of road safety.

“While the identification of these locations is key to ensuring that we can reach out to as many bikers as possible, enforcement action will be taken against those that choose to drive or ride dangerously or recklessly and in doing so put themselves, or others, at risk.