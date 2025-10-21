Sussex and Surrey railway delays explained after incidents at Gatwick Airport and London Victoria

Trains have been subject to delays in Sussex and Surrey all day on Tuesday (October 21).

This is due to a series of incidents on the railway line – including at Gatwick Airport and London Victoria.

Network Rail Kent & Sussex issued a statement on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

This read: “We’re sorry to Southern Rail, Thameslink and Gatwick Express customers who have experienced disruption on the Brighton Main Line today.

An engineering train broke down in the early hours of this morning, blocking one of the platforms at Gatwick Airport railway station. Photo: Steve Robards SR1917820

“An engineering train broke down in the early hours of this morning, blocking one of the platforms at Gatwick Airport, which we were able to move by 9am.

“We have also experienced a problem with the points – which switch trains from one track to another - at Victoria station, which meant that there is currently no access for trains to use platforms 8,9,10 and 11 as well as platforms 16, 17, 18 and 19 – meaning that Gatwick Express services have been suspended.

“Our engineers are working very hard to fix these issues and bring more platforms back into operation as soon as possible.”

Network Rail revealed that ‘further work will take place overnight’ to ‘fix these issues’.

Passengers are urged to ‘check with your train operator’ for the latest train running information.

If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you will be entitled to compensation. To make a claim, visit: https://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation

For the latest service updates, visit: https://www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates