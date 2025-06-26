Here is your morning traffic report for Sussex and Surrey on Thursday, June 26.

AA Traffic News reported that A2022 College Road in Epsom is closed due to an overnight fire.

The traffic report, as 4.25am, read: “Road closed due to building fire at the waste management site on A2022 College Road both ways between A240 Reigate Road and Longdown Lane North. Since late last night.”

Meanwhile, one lane is closed on the A25 in Guildford. The AA reported: “One lane closed due to the railway bridge struck by vehicle on A25 Woodbridge Road into town before Lidl. Expect delays. Just before 02:00 this morning. Down to one lane.”

Slow rush-hour traffic has been reported on M25 clockwise from J5 M26 / A21 (Sevenoaks) to J6 A22 (Godstone).

The AA added: “Severe delays of ten minutes on M25 clockwise between Broomlands Lane (Clacket Lane Services) and J6 A22 (Godstone). Average speed 15 mph.”

No incidents have been reported in Sussex but traffic is said to be slow in these areas:

– Chichester: AA Traffic News reported: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”

– Worthing: “Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27. Average speed ten mph.”

– Saltdean: “Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A259 Marine Drive westbound between Central Avenue and B2123 High Street. Average speed ten mph.”

– Lewes: “Delays of three minutes on A27 eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed 15 mph.”

– Hastings: “Delays of three minutes and delays easing on A21 Sedlescombe Road North northbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.”

– Seaford: A259 Eastbourne Road: Sussex Traffic Watch reported three-way temporary traffic lights at Chyngton Gardens – ‘causing long delays, especially westbound’.