Here is your evening traffic report for Sussex and Surrey on Friday, June 14.

Four collisions have been reported – including two in West Sussex, one in East Sussex and one in Surrey.

Two vehicles were involved in a serious collision in the Lealands area of Hailsham earlier today.

An AA Traffic News report read: “Road closed and delays due to crash, two vehicles involved on A267 North Street both ways from Swansbrook Lane (Groggers Cross) to Old Road.”

In Bognor Regis, Sefter Road is reportedly partially blocked following a collision involving a van and a motorcyclist at Hook Lane

There are reports of heavy traffic due to a two-car collision on B2166 Lower Bognor Road both ways around Pembroke Way.

Over in Reigate, a collision has been reported on A217 Cockshot Hill. The road is partially blocked between A2044 Woodhatch Road and Old Pottery Close, resulting in slow traffic.

These roads are best avoided due to slow traffic this evening, according to AA Traffic News.

West Sussex

Horsham: The AA has reported heavy traffic due to a ‘large deer’ on the A24 northbound before A264 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout).

Chichester: Delays on Fishbourne Roundabout eastbound between A27 and A27 Chichester Bypass (Stockbridge Roundabout).

Arundel: Delays of three minutes on A27 Chichester Road Westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel Bypass (Ford Road Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.

Delays of six minutes on A27 The Causeway eastbound between A27 and Station Road.

Worthing: Delays on Grove Lodge Roundabout westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner).

Shoreham: Delays on Old Shoreham Road westbound between A27 Shoreham Bypass (Steyning turn off) and A27 Upper Brighton Road (Sompting Roundabout).

East Sussex:

Golden Cross: ‘Severe delays’ on A22 southbound between Park Lane (Park Corner) and Hackhurst Lane.

Lewes: Delays on Southerham Roundabout eastbound between A27 and A27 Ranscombe Hill.

Surrey:

Godstone: Long delays due to earlier stalled car on M25 clockwise before J6 A22 Congestion to Junction 5 (M26 interchange). In the construction area. All lanes are now open, with the vehicle recovered. Delays remain on approach. Travel time is 45 minutes.

‘Severe delays’ on M25 anticlockwise between J9 A243 (Leatherhead) and Broomlands Lane (Clacket Lane Services).

‘Severe delays’ increasing on M25 clockwise between J4 (Orpington) and J6 A22 (Godstone).

Dorking: ‘Severe delays’ increasing on Burford Bridge Roundabout southbound between A24 and A24 Deepdene Avenue.