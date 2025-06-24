Here are the latest morning traffic updates from across Sussex and Surrey on Tuesday, June 24.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A road is closed in the village of Little Common, near Bexhill, after a collision.

AA Traffic News reported: “Road closed and long delays due to crash, a car and a van involved on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways from Ninfield turn off to Coneyburrow Lane.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congestion has been reported to Pevensey on the eastbound side, with the westbound side also queueing.

Here are the latest morning traffic updates from across Sussex and Surrey on Tuesday, June 24. Photo: Sussex World stock image

Meanwhile – in Eastbourne – Grove Road is closed both ways from South Street to Ivy Terrace, according to the AA, due to the ‘ongoing police incident’, which also involves the bomb squad. Read more at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/crime/major-police-incident-unfolds-in-eastbourne-after-bottle-of-unidentified-liquid-found-in-property-people-on-six-roads-asked-to-vacate-by-9am-5190755

Other Sussex roads to avoid, according to the AA are:

– A259 eastbound between A27 (Pevensey Roundabout) and B2095. Average speed ten mph.

– ‘Severe delays’ on A259 Barnhorn Road westbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Delays increasing on A2100 London Road northbound between A2100 and Chain Lane in Battle. Average speed ten mph.

– Minor delays on A27 westbound in Lewes. Average speed 20 mph.

– Average speed ten mph on A22 northbound between A22 and Mansers Lane in Hailsham.

– Increasing delays on A27 Chichester Bypass, eastbound between the Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Further A27 delays eastbound between B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout) and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

– Minor delays on A27 The Causeway Westbound in Arundel. Average speed 15 mph.

– Delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill eastbound in Worthing, between A27 Arundel Road and A27. Average speed ten mph.

– Delays increasing on A272 westbound in Cowfold, between A272 and A281 (Village Hall Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

These are the roads to avoid in Surrey:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on A25 Reigate Road Westbound before A24 Deepdene Roundabout. Congestion to just past Brockham, with the A24 slow back to North Holmwood.

– Severe delays of twelve minutes on A25 Reigate Road Westbound between A25 and A24 Deepdene Avenue. Average speed five mph.

– Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A23 Marketfield Way Southbound between Harps Oak Lane and A25 Redstone Hill. Average speed ten mph.

– Delays increasing on M25 clockwise between Broomlands Lane (Clacket Lane Services) and J6 A22 (Godstone). Average speed 20 mph.

– Delays of three minutes on A22 Northbound between Wonham Place and A25 Oxted Road (Naggs Hall Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.