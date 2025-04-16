Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is your evening travel report for Sussex and Surrey on Wednesday, April 16.

In East Sussex, a multi-vehicle collision has been reported on the A259.

An AA Traffic News report read: “Reports of slow traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A259 South Coast Road both ways around Sunview Avenue.”

Heavy traffic delays are said to be increasing on A22 Hailsham Bypass southbound between A22 and A267 (Boship Roundabout). Motorists are reportedly travelling at an average speed of 15 mph.

In Hastings, delays are said to be increasing on A21 Sedlescombe Road North southbound. Motorists are reportedly travelling at an average speed of 15 mph.

A report for Battle added: “Very slow traffic on A2100 Upper Lake both ways at Marley Lane. There are no reports of any incidents in the area.”

In Brighton, ‘severe delays’ have been reported on A27 westbound between B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction) and A23 London Road. Motorists are reportedly travelling at an average speed of ten mph.

The AA added: “Very slow traffic on A27 both ways between Carden Avenue (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) and A23 London Road.

"One lane closed due to construction on A27 both ways between A23 London Road and Carden Avenue (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). Expect delays.”

A report for Hove added: “Delays of six minutes on A259 Kingsway westbound between Wentworth Street and Victoria Cottages. Average speed ten mph.”

In Lancing, there are minor delays on Old Shoreham Road westbound between A27 Shoreham By-pass (Steyning turn off) and A27 Upper Brighton Road (Sompting roundabout). Motorists are reportedly travelling at an average speed of ten mph.

In Tarring, Worthing, Castle Road remains partially blocked between Ringmer Road and St Andrews Road. This follows a house fire earlier today. Traffic is said to be coping well.

At Climping, queueing traffic has been reported on A259 Crookthorn Lane both ways at Church Lane.

The AA added: “Delays of eight minutes on A259 Crookthorn Lane eastbound between Hoe Lane and Church Lane. Average speed 15 mph.”

A report for Midhurst read: “Slow traffic on A272 North Street both ways at Lamberts Lane. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights."

In Surrey, collision have been reported in Lingfield and Woking.

AA reports read: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on B2029 Godstone Road both ways around Headland Way.”

“Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A324 Hermitage Road both ways at Gorsewood Road.”

Disruption has also been reported on the railway line this evening.

A social media notice by Southern Rail read: “We've received reports of a defective track between Haywards Heath and Brighton.

“A speed restriction is in place, which is causing congestion and delays to southbound services.

"Affected trains: Services travelling between Haywards Heath and Littlehampton, via Hove & services running towards Ore/Eastbourne via Lewes.”