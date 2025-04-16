Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two heroic bystanders have been praised by the fire service for their actions after they saved a man from a burning property in Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One person and a dog were rescued after a house fire in Castle Road, Tarring, on Wednesday morning (April 16).

Graham Head and Tom Jimpson were among the first people at the scene – before fire crews arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gas engineer Graham, 41, was working nearby when he heard a man banging on the door from the inside of the property.

Graham Head (left) and Tom Jimpson (right) were among the first people at the scene of the house fire in Castle Road, Tarring – before fire crews arrived. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Meanwhile, Tom, 37, was driving when he spotted the huge amount of smoke. He got out of his car to assist at the scene and tried to batter the door with a road sign.

When that failed, Graham kicked the door down – allowing the man trapped inside the property to escape.

Tom, from Worthing, explained: “I was just driving back from dropping my daughter off at the nursery you couldn't see anything – I couldn't drive through the smoke because it was so thick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I pulled over to see what was happening, and a guy called Graham was there. He was working on the gas repairs around the corner. Instincts kicked in – we just ran over to the house. It was in flames and there was a guy banging on the door from the inside.

One person and a dog were rescued after a house fire in Castle Road, Tarring. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“The roof was on fire, the upstairs window was on fire, the gutter was hanging down. We had to try and get the door open, so we were just looking for something to smash the door down with, because it was really difficult to get close to the house because of the smoke.

"The smoke was crazy, it was so thick. We found a metal road sign and were just trying to smash the door down with that. We couldn't get the door open, and then Graham just went full Rambo – he just ran and booted the door down.”

Tom said he thought he might have to go into the property when he couldn’t see or hear the man inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was just shouting to him to kind of crawl along the floor, because you couldn't see in through the front door because it was just black.

One person and a dog were rescued after a house fire in Castle Road, Tarring. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Then the guy just emerged from the house. He was badly burned – it was pretty harrowing.”

Graham, from Shoreham, recalled the incident from his perspective.

"I saw smoke coming out the window and there were two blokes saying ‘someone's in the house, they can't get out’,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I sent my mate back in the van to get something [to try to knock the door down]. A guy tried throwing a road sign at the door but it wouldn't go so I ran up to the door and just booted it one.

“I’ve been in other situations like that before. I just knew we had to get the bloke out. You just switch off sometimes.

“We had to be careful because all the top windows were blown through and bits were falling down.

“I just the bloke's health is alright as I know he's got some burns. I also want to praise the fire brigade as they turned up really quick.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom and Graham continued to help, even after the arrival of firefighters.

Tom said: “We were trying to help the fire brigade put the fire out so it didn't burn down everyone else's houses.

“There was another guy there with us. I think his name might have been Tom as well. He left because he had work.

“He's kind of the forgotten guy here because he got water for the guy and was checking to make sure he's okay, I don’t know who it was but he deserves a mention for sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service praised the actions of the bystanders.

A spokesperson said: "The actions of the local workers are highly commendable.

"Incidents such as the one we’ve seen today in Castle Road highlight the importance of having working smoke alarms on every level of your home as they will alert you to a fire at the earliest opportunity, giving you time to safely escape and call 999."

Crews remained at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

An AA Traffic News report reads: “Partially blocked due to building fire on Castle Road both ways between Ringmer Road and St Andrews Road. Traffic is coping well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fire service spokesperson said earlier on Wednesday: “At 9.04am we were alerted to a fire at a property in Castle Road, Tarring.

"At the height on the incident five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were at the scene. However, our resources have now been scaled back.

"Firefighters are working hard to extinguish the fire which involves the first floor and roof space, and residents in the area are being urged to keep their doors and windows closed at this time.

"There is also a road closure in place at Castle Road.

"All people are accounted for and one casualty is in the care of crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service."

For more safety advice, please visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/home-fire-safety/