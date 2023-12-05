Here is your travel report for Sussex and Surrey on Tuesday, December 5.

On the railway, the line is blocked between Barnham and Horsham ‘due to a train hitting an object’ this morning. Rail replacement buses are now in operation. Click here to read more.

This incident come on a day when an amended timetable is in operation across the network, ‘with fewer services than normal’, due to industrial action.

Heavy traffic has been reported on roads across Sussex and Surrey.

In Hastings, East Sussex, AA Traffic News has reported a collision on A259 Hastings Road – both ways near Ravenside Retail & Leisure Park (Ravenside Roundabout). Traffic is said to be ‘coping well’.

There are reports of slow traffic on A27 Polegate Bypass both ways at A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout). This is due to a ‘stalled van’.

Another vehicle has broken down on A27 at A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn-off) in Withdean. An AA spokesperson said: “Traffic is coping well. Sensors show traffic has not been affected however police are en route to investigate.”

In West Sussex, a truck has reportedly broken down on Upper Brighton Road both ways from Morland Avenue to Church Lane, near Lancing.

Delays are said to be increasing on Grove Lodge Roundabout eastbound in Worthing – between A27 Warren Road and A27 Upper Brighton Road.

Meanwhile, the AA said delays are increasing on A27 Old Shoreham Road, eastbound between Church Lane and Hoe Court.

Over in Chichester, there is the ‘usual’ queueing traffic on A27 eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Delays are increasing eastbound between the Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).

In Littlehampton, the AA reported: “Delays increasing on A259 Crookthorn Lane Eastbound between Wish Field Drive and Church Lane.”

On the M23, north of Crawley, one lane is closed, leading to queueing traffic. An AA notice read: “[This is] due to recovery work and stalled car on M23 Northbound from J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley) to J9 (Gatwick Airport). Lane one (of four) is closed.”

Delays are reportedly easing on M23 northbound between J11 A23 (Pease Pottage) and J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley).

Traffic is worsening on Kilnwood Vale Roundabout westbound between A264 and A264 Crawley Road.

In Surrey, all lanes have been stopped – leading to stationary traffic – on M25 clockwise from J8 A217 Brighton Road (Reigate) to J9 A243 (Leatherhead) . This is due to a broken down car and there are reportedly three-mile tailbacks.

An AA spokesperson said: “Queueing traffic on M25 both ways at J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange). Congestion to J9 Leatherhead clockwise, halfway back to J11 Chertsey anticlockwise, and long A3 queues either side from Cobham and Ripley Services. In the construction area.”

There is slow traffic on M25 clockwise from J5 M26 / A21 (Sevenoaks) to J6 A22 (Godstone). Travel time is 20 minutes. the AA said.

Queueing traffic has also been reported by the AA on A23 Brighton Road both ways before Star Lane (Hooley). Congestion is to the end of the M23, ‘from the northbound side’.