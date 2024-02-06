Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In East Sussex, there have been reports of a fallen tree in the Rye area.

An AA Traffic News notice read: “Partially blocked due to fallen tree on B2089 Chitcombe Road both ways near the pub. Approach with care.”

Bus company Stagecoach has been affected by the incident, which is said to be causing delays in both directions.

Traffic is queuing on Broadfield drive in Crawley

Major delays have also been reported on Lewes Road southbound into Brighton.

In West Sussex, a number of areas are experiencing morning disruption during rush-hour.

Traffic is said to be queuing in Crawley. It comes after the traffic lights reportedly failed on the Pease Pottage roundabout and there's a lane closed on the exit ramp.

An AA notice read: “Queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A23 northbound at M23 J11 (Pease Pottage).”

Motorists have reported backed-up traffic through Broadfield – all the way down Tollgate Hill.

An incident had earlier been reported on the M23, between Junction 9 and 10 but this has since been cleared.

Near Steyning, the AA has reported increasing delays on A24 London Road, northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.

An incident was reported earlier today on the A23 northbound between Warninglid and Handcross but this has been since been cleared.

Over in Chichester, there are delays due to the closure of B2145 Whyke Road both ways from Kingsham Avenue to A27 Chichester By-Pass (Whyke Roundabout). The road has been closed since February 2 for water mains work, according to the AA.

A Sussex Traffic Watch report read: “A27 Chichester bypass – queuing traffic both ways between the Portfield and Bognor Bridge roundabouts and eastbound towards the Fishbourne roundabout.”

In Shoreham, the AA has reported ‘severe delays’, which are said to be increasing on A27 Shoreham By-Pass, eastbound between Lambleys Lane and Old Shoreham Road (Shoreham Airport Traffic Lights).

Temporary traffic lights were said to be causing delays on both approaches on the A259 between Lancing and Shoreham.

Traffic is slow and queuing this morning on the A259, A2025 and A280.

In Surrey, the AA has reported long delays due to an earlier crash on the M3 southbound between J3 A322 (Lightwater / Bagshot) and J4 A331 Blackwater Valley Route (Camberley).

A traffic notice read: “Congestion to southbound from Blackwater, northbound on the A331 from Ash Vale Junction. There is also congestion northbound.”

Meanwhile, on the railway line, some lines are blocked ‘due to a fault on a train’ between Gatwick airport and East Croydon.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “We have been informed that this is due to a bag being wrapped around a shoe gear.

"No trains can run between Gatwick airport and East Croydon.

“We are diverting services around Redhill. The following station will NOT be served in the direction of London: Earlswood; Redhill; Merstham and Coulsdon South.

“NO Southern services will call at Reigate until further notice.”

This comes on a day when there's an amended timetable in place, with fewer services running, due to an overtime ban.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: “Check before you travel.