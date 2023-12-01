Multiple incidents are impacting traffic in Sussex and Surrey this morning (Friday, December 1).

AA Traffic News has reported a fire involving a truck on the A23 in Crawley.

A traffic notice read: “Reports of truck fire on A23 Crawley Avenue from Ifield Avenue to A2219 London Road (Tushmore Roundabout). Traffic is coping well. Sensors show traffic hasn't been affected however police are en route to investigate.”

Fire crews have also been called to help deal with a water pipe in Bittern Close, Ifield.

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

There have also been reports of a collision at Dell Quay, near Chichester.

A traffic warning read: “Reports of crash on Appledram Lane South both ways from A259 Fishbourne Road West to Dell Quay Road. Traffic is coping well. A car has reported to have driven off road.”

in Bolney, traffic is reportedly slow, both ways near Broxmead Lane, after a collision on London Road.

At Scaynes Hill, black ice has been reported on A272 Lewes Road both ways at Church Road. Motorists are advised to approach with care.

Over in East Sussex, the A22 is reportedly partially blocked after a single-vehicle collision. A vehicle is said to have collided with a tree.

The AA noted: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A22 Lewes Road both ways from Hindleap Lane (Wych Cross) to Poplar Lane.”

Rush-hour traffic / roadworks

Despite no obvious incident, traffic is reportedly slow on these Surrey roads this morning:

- ‘Severe delays increasing’ on A317 Monument Hill Eastbound between B387 Fordwater Road and A3050 Oatlands Drive. Average speed five mph.

- A317 Weybridge Road Eastbound from Eastworth Road / Fordwater Road (Clay Corner) to Monument Hill / Oatlands Drive. Congestion to St Peter's Way back to the M25.

- Queueing traffic on A244 Warren Lane both ways around Fairoak Lane (Oxshott Station).

- On the A3 at Wisley: there are narrow lanes and a speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on A3 both ways at M25 J10 (Wisley Interchange). Expect delays.

Traffic is slow on these Sussex roads:

- Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

- Delays of five minutes on Bognor Road Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass (Whyke Roundabout) and A27 (Oving Crossroads). Average speed ten mph.

- Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Upper Brighton Road. Average speed ten mph.

- Delays of five minutes and delays increasing [in Eastbourne] on A27 Westbound between A27 and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout) Average speed 15 mph.

Fewer trains to run

