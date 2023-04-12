There was a mixture of humour and anger among residents in West Sussex after a town was spelt incorrectly on a new road sign on the A259.

Some people have seen the funny side after the apparent human error, whilst others were less than impressed about the misspelling of Bognor.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “We are aware of the spelling mistake on the sign and it will be corrected in due course.” Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Andy Kelly wrote on Facebook: “How many people did this have to go through from initial sign off to installation and not one of them noticed this GLARING and OBVIOUS error! You couldn’t make it up.”

Tilly Winterson shared the same view. She said: “More than one person was involved in designing, signing off, producing and installing this sign...how did it get to the actual installation without anyone noticing??”

James Hart added: “This gets signed off by the tax-payer funded council [so] I want a refund.”

Les J Bartlett said: “We are all laughing at this but it's our money being wasted again.”

Drivers on the A259 at the new Rustington Bypass have spotted that the new road signage directs them to ‘Bogner Regis’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Some saw the funny side, though. Peter Stockwell described it as a ‘bog standard sign’, whilst Dave Jones wrote: “Haha! This is hilarious, although it took me a moment or two to notice.”

The story also caused a stir on Twitter. One person said: “Oh chuffed. A new village in Sussex. When is the grand opening?”

The new signage comes at the conclusion of a £25.8million project – which started in mid-2020 – to widen 2km of single-carriageway to accommodate an extra lane in both directions.

The scheme intended to bring improvements between the new Fitzalan link road in Littlehampton and the Body Shop roundabout, and between the Station Road junction in Angmering and the A280 roundabout.

This isn’t the first time a misspelling has been spotted on a road sign in West Sussex.

Littlehampton drivers were left confused in June 2021, when a new road sign directed them to ‘Rushington’. Intended to say Rustington, the county council said it was down to ‘human error’ and assured residents it would not cost them any money to rectify.

