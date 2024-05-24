Sussex Police have announced that officers from Roads Policing and Road Safety teams in the South East region will be back on the roads over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“Motorcyclists are at a higher risk of being involved in a collision than other road users and our aim is to help reduce the risk to the biking community. We will be engaging with riders at busy gathering points on the roads, such as cafes and rest stops, and also be travelling on popular routes used by bikers. The Ride Craft Hub has been designed to share good practice and professional tips to the motorcycle riders, but all road users will derive some benefit in watching the video’s to enhance their own general awareness of road safety and see things from a motorcyclists perspective, in particular to take one extra look to avoid having to say; ‘Sorry mate, I didn’t see you’.”