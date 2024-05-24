Sussex Police officers set to patrol roads over bank holiday weekend
Police said they aim to share vital safety advice with motorists and motorcycle riders.
Police added that the campaign runs alongside Project Apex in support of a new Ride Craft Hub. They said the goal is to equip motorcyclists to enjoy their bank holiday rides safely.
Sussex Police chief inspector Matt Wightwick is coordinating the South East regional response.
He said: “As with the earlier Bank Holidays this year, we will be working closely with our colleagues from Kent, Surrey, Thames Valley and Hampshire Police to promote safer riding techniques with motorcyclists and discuss the Ride Craft Hub with them.
“Motorcyclists are at a higher risk of being involved in a collision than other road users and our aim is to help reduce the risk to the biking community. We will be engaging with riders at busy gathering points on the roads, such as cafes and rest stops, and also be travelling on popular routes used by bikers. The Ride Craft Hub has been designed to share good practice and professional tips to the motorcycle riders, but all road users will derive some benefit in watching the video’s to enhance their own general awareness of road safety and see things from a motorcyclists perspective, in particular to take one extra look to avoid having to say; ‘Sorry mate, I didn’t see you’.”
