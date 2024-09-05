Sussex rail delays after train collides with fallen tree

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2024, 16:18 BST
A collision involving a train and a fallen tree caused significant railway delays in the Sussex area this afternoon (Thursday, September 5).

Southern Rail reported at 1.40pm that the line towards Havant was blocked ‘due to a train hitting an obstruction’ on the line.

This obstruction was later identified as a tree.

"Your journey is likely to be disrupted, but we don't have an exact estimate for any delays at the moment,” a social media post read.

Southern Rail reported at 1.40pm that the line towards Havant was blocked 'due to a train hitting an obstruction' on the line. Photo: Sussex World
Southern Rail reported at 1.40pm that the line towards Havant was blocked ‘due to a train hitting an obstruction’ on the line. Photo: Sussex World

"Response staff are being sent to site to work to remove the tree.

“If you need to use another route we will let you know shortly.”

The train company advised passengers that it was ‘likely’ they would need to use an alternative route ‘whilst the tree is removed and debris cleared from the track’.

Tickets were being accepted on Great Western Railway services between Gatwick Airport, Redhill, Reigate, Dorking Deepdene, Dorking West and Guildford – and on ‘Southern services via any reasonable route’.

At 2.25pm, Southern reported: “Debris has now been cleared from the line and the final inspections of the line are taking place. Once these are complete with no further issues, lines will reopen.”

The routes that had been affected between Southampton and Brighton via Barnham, experienced delays of between 30 to 60 minutes, Southern reported.

A spokesperson added: “Late-running trains may be revised. This means they may not stop at all of the usual stations, or they may terminate part of the way along their usual routes. As a result, you may need to change trains to get to your destination.”

At 4pm, Southern reported that services were no longer affected by this problem.

If your service was delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can claim delay repay.

