A fault with the signalling system is affecting trains in Sussex this morning (Wednesday, January 11).

Southern Rail said it was advised of a fault with the signalling system between Balham and Clapham Junction around 9.30am.

“As a result, trains are having to run at a reduced speed on some lines,” a spokesperson said.

Delays were said to be increasing at 10am.

In posts on Twitter shortly before 11am, Network Rail Kent & Sussex wrote: “We’re so sorry for the delays to Southern Rail and Gatwick Express passengers this morning.

“Two of our axle counters, which detect where trains are and keep everything safe, have failed and are holding two signals at red at Balham.

“We’ve got a team on site now fault finding and we hope to be able to get to the bottom of this quickly. As soon as we have news, we will update you. Huge thanks for your patience.”

Southern Rail said the network is designed so that if a signal stops working, trains will stop before they reach it.

"Whilst this issue is ongoing, train crew will stop at the affected signal and contact the signalling centre to confirm their location,” a spokesperson said.

"At this point the signaller will verbally authorise the driver to continue towards the next signal. This process adds time to every trains journey, which means services can experience short delays.”

Services that run between Portsmouth & Southsea / Bognor Regis and London Victoria will run as far as East Croydon and people can restart their journey from there. You will need to change at East Croydon or Gatwick Airport for a service towards London.

The spokesperson added: “Your journey time may be extended by up to 40 minutes, so please allow plenty of extra time and check your journey before travelling.”

