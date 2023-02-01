A union which has overseen multiple railway strikes in Sussex has revealed it 'will consider' a revised offer from Network Rail.

Strike action is taking place across the country today (Wednesday, February 1) and Friday (January 3) – involving members of both the ASLEF and RMT unions. However, only the ASLEF strikes extend to Southern Rail.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) have walked out across Sussex in recent months – including over the Christmas period – but no future dates have currently been announced. The union is holding a RightToStrike demo in London today.

In a statement on social media this afternoon, an RMT spokesperson said: "We have received a revised offer from Network Rail and our NEC will consider its contents.

"No decision has been made on the proposals nor any of the elements within them. We will now consult members through branch and regional meetings.

"An update on our next steps will be forthcoming in due course."

In Sussex, there will be no Southern, Gatwick Express or Thameslink trains running today or Friday, whilst train driver members of ASLEF are on strike.

A spokesperson said: “As industrial action is affecting the whole country, we will be unable to provide alternatives such as taxis, additional replacement buses, and ticket acceptance with other local rail and bus operators on any strike day.”

The travel advice for Thursday (February 2) is that you are advised to start your journey later on in the morning. Normal service will not resume in Sussex until Sunday.

Southern said: “The disruption from a strike day will have a knock-on effect which means that first services will begin much later than normal, with some routes having no services before 7am. This could be later depending on where you are travelling from, so make sure to check your journey.