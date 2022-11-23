Train services in Sussex will be subject to yet another walk-out over the Christmas period.

The RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) has announced new strikes across four 48-hour periods – on December 13 to 14, December 16 to 17, January 3 to 4 and January 6 to 7.

It comes amid a long-running row over pay, working conditions and job security.

RMT said the four weeks of industrial action will come after industry bosses ‘failed to offer any new deals to reach a settlement’.

RMT union members at Network Rail and 14 train companies voted last week in favour of further walkouts.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: “We have been reasonable but it is impossible to find a negotiated settlement when the dead hand of government is presiding over these talks.

"The employers are in disarray and saying different things to different people, sometimes at the same time. This whole process has become a farce that only the new Secretary of State can resolve. When I meet him later this week, I will deliver that message.”

RMT suspended its last round of strikes earlier this month after ‘securing intensive negotiations with rail bosses’.

RMT said more than 40,000 RMT members are expected to take part after a meeting on Tuesday (November 22) to decide on the latest dates.

In his statement, Mr Lynch added: "In the meantime, our message to the public is we are sorry to inconvenience you but we urge you to direct your anger and frustration at the government and railway employers during the latest phase of action.

"We call upon all trade unionists in Britain to take a stand and fight for better pay and conditions in their respective industries and we will seek to coordinate strike action and demonstrations where we can.

"Working people across our class need a pay rise and we are determined to win that for our members in RMT.”