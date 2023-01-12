Yet another signalling fault was reported on the railway in Sussex this morning (Thursday, January 12).

Southern Rail said, at 6am, that a signalling problem was disrupting ‘some trains at Gatwick Airport’ – mainly affecting services towards East Croydon and London.

“You can still use your normal route, but please expect a delay of around ten minutes,” a spokesperson said. “Network Rail staff are currently dealing with the issue.”

The issue was resolved by 6.30am. The spokesperson added: “Network Rail staff have now fixed the signalling issue at Gatwick Airport.

Southern Rail services in Sussex have been affected by multiple signalling faults in the last 24 hours

“There have been some delays of up to ten to 15 minutes but we are now working to get back to our planned timetable. Thank you for bearing with us.”

By 7.30am, services could ‘run normally’ in the Gatwick Airport area, and were no longer being affected by the earlier signalling issue.

A similar signalling fault occurred between Balham and Clapham Junction around 9.30am on Wednesday (January 11), causing significant delays for Southern Rail passengers in Sussex.

Then, in the evening, the railway line had to be closed between Barnham and Horsham after a ‘local power issue’. This caused major delays for passengers in West Sussex, with trains ‘severely disrupted’.

In a post on Twitter at 12am, Southern wrote: “We're sorry for disruption that has continued tonight due to an earlier signalling issue between Barnham and Horsham.

“We've also since been advised of a trespass incident at Fratton. If your last train is cancelled and you are waiting at a station, please let us know.”

Network Rail said a ‘series of failures’ was affecting signals at Pulborough, meaning only a limited service could run between Barnham and Horsham. .

They added: “We’re so sorry for the disruption to Thameslink and Southern Rail passengers hoping to travel down the Arun Valley line this evening.

“Our team is working its way down the line to fix the problems one by one and we are gradually reducing the problem.

“It appears that components which turn the digital comms from the signalling centre into actual moving points and changing signal have failed. As we replace each one, the signals come back to normal use.

“Many thanks for your patience with us after a very difficult day.”

Following the signalling issue and trespass incident, Southern services concluded for the night by 12.30am, bringing delays and alterations to an end.