A consultation into proposals to shut almost every rail ticket office across Sussex – and England – has been extended.

Train companies have ‘listened to feedback’ and extended consultation period until September 1 ‘to give as many people as possible a chance to take part’. The cut off point for comments was previously set for today (Wednesday, July 26).

Transport watchdogs London TravelWatch and Transport Focus launched the consultation on behalf of rail operators across the country, including Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), ‘to consider how tickets are sold and to improve customer service in the future’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of protests have been held across Sussex, with fears that cuts will have a major impact on vulnerable members of communities. One councillor said she was told by elderly and disabled friends that they 'won't get the train anymore'.

Mel Humphreys with local ward councillors at Southwick Railway Station. Photo: Steve Robards SR23020605

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “Train companies have listened to feedback, and are extending the time available to respond to the consultation on changes to how tickets are sold at stations to September 1st.

"Operators are keen to give more people a chance to give their views on the proposals, so they can bring the railway up to date with dramatic shifts in customer buying habits, while supporting all its customers as the railway evolves and adapts.

“While local plans vary, the aim of the proposals is to bring staff out from behind ticket office windows to offer more help for customers buying tickets and navigating stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the same time ticket vending machines are being upgraded to offer a wider range of fares, and we have committed that no customer will have to go out of their way to buy a ticket."

A protest was held outside Shoreham Railway Station on Thursday, July 13, with at least 200 flyers handed out to members of the public before 9am. Photo: Sussex World

The group encouraged those who want to view the plans or take part to complete the consultation, which they can do online on their local train company website or by visiting www.transportfocus.org.uk or Londontravelwatch.org.uk.

This comes after rail union TSSA said it is delighted with the announcement that over 100,000 people have responded to proposals to close almost every rail ticket office in England..

TSSA has been a vocal opponent of the planned closures since they were announced, citing fears they will have a hugely detrimental impact on the rail network, leading to 2,000 job losses, reducing station safety, access to travel deals and independence for disabled people and other groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The union has been campaigning at stations and working with MPs, local decision makers and many concerned rail users.

The union’s interim general secretary, Peter Pendle, said: “[We are] delighted that more than 100,000 people have taken the time to share what ticket office closures would mean for them and goes to show the strength of our case.

“Vague promises about staff being moved to roving roles on the platform carry no detail and no weight – especially when train companies are all set for job cuts on a grand scale.

“This will lead to unstaffed stations which causes issues for those with disabilities and young children, but also at night when rail users are most in need of staff for their safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposals also don’t even consider how people with visual impairments will be able to find staff to ask for assistance if they’re on the move all the time.

“The people are speaking and the number of responses so far are a clear sign that these proposals are not in the public interest. Make no mistake, this fight is just beginning, and we need as many people as possible to take part in the consultation so we can stop these changes in their tracks.”

The Rail Delivery Group said input from passengers and independent watchdogs ‘will help shape final proposals’, so that all passengers are supported as the railway ‘responds to generational shifts in passenger buying habits’.

The rail industry also ‘continues to roll out improvements’ to ticketing – such as pay as you go and single leg pricing, the Rail Delivery Group said. A spokesperson added: “Although local plans vary, overall the proposals aim to bring staff out from behind ticket office windows to provide more support for customers buying tickets and navigating stations, as they move in to new, multi-skilled ‘customer host’ roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through these more engaging careers, staff would be better able to support all customers to buy tickets, plan their journeys and navigate stations, as is the case at Newbury and Reading Green Park stations.

“An estimated 99 per cent of all transactions made at ticket offices last year could be made online or on ticket vending machines (TVMs).

"Where needed, TVMs across the network will be upgraded to sell a greater range of tickets and in rare cases where customers are unable to buy the ticket they need at a station, they would be able to buy on their journey, at a ticket selling facility en-route or at their end destination.