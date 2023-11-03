Here is your travel report for Sussex on Friday, November 3.

In the aftermath of Storm Ciarán, a number of roads remain flooded and collisions have been reported.

In West Sussex, an AA Traffic News notice reads: “Reports of crash, two cars involved on A24 at A264 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout). Traffic is coping well. Sensors show traffic has not been affected however police are en route to investigate.”

A tree fell on top of a moving bus in Old Worthing Road, East Preston, during Storm Ciarán.

There has been another road traffic collision In Hassocks this morning. A notice read: “Reports of crash, a car and a motorbike involved on Underhill Lane both ways from A273 Clayton Hill to Lodge Lane. Traffic is coping well.”

In Turners Hill, near East Grinstead, there are reports of slow traffic after a cyclist and a car collided on B2110 East Street.

A29 Shripney Road is said to be blocked – due to flooding – from Highfield Road to A259 Rowan Way. The AA said: “Sensors indicate southbound has now reopened but northbound remains closed.”

There is also flooding by the River Adur on the A281 – both ways between Wychwood Lane and The Bull Inn Pub, according to the AA. Motorists are advised to ‘approach with care’.

West Sussex Highways revealed that road closures are also in place due to flooding in: Bines Green, Ashurst; Brighton Road, Shermanbury and London Road, Henfield.

In East Sussex, a fallen tree has blocked Blatchington Road in Seaford – both ways from A259 Clinton Place to Blatchington Hill.

Alfriston Road is said to be ‘just passable’ due to flooding.

The AA said there is slow traffic around Lullington Road, adding: “Approach with care.”

Lullington Road in Polegate is closed due to flooding. The road is blocked both ways from Alfriston Road to Back Lane, along the Cuckmere River, the AA said.

In Bexhill, Westcourt Drive is reportedly closed both ways from Terminus Avenue to B2182 Cooden Drive. The flooding has been reported ‘under the railway bridge’.

There have also been reports of a three-car collision on Parkhurst Road One Way Street from Devonshire Road to Sackville Road. Traffic is ‘coping well’, the AA said.

Elsewhere in Bexhill, temporary traffic signals are said to be causing slow traffic on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways at Coneyburrow Lane.