Here’s your roadworks round-up for Sussex.

Starting on the A27 westbound, between the A3023 and A3(M) junction, roadside drain works will close lane one from 21:30 on 22 April to 06:00 on 23 April. Expect delays as one of two lanes will be blocked.

Meanwhile, on the A27 westbound at the A2030 junction, lane one will be closed from 21:30 on 22 April to 06:00 on 23 April for roadside drain works, affecting one of three lanes.

Further west on the A27, between A3(M) and A2030, roadworks will shut lane one from 21:30 on 22 April to 06:00 on 23 April, causing one of four lanes to be closed.

The A27 westbound exit slip to the A2030 will experience total closure from 21:30 on 22 April to 06:00 on 23 April due to roadside drain works.

On the A27 eastbound, drivers can expect disruptions every day from 21:00 to 06:00, between 22 April and 25 April, at the entry slip from A259 near Emsworth. All lanes will be closed during these hours.

Also on the A27 eastbound, the entry slip from A3023 will see all lanes closed from 21:00 on 22 April to 06:00 on 25 April for scheduled roadworks.

On the A27 westbound at the A27/A286 roundabout, lane one will be closed from 20:00 on 22 April to 06:00 on 23 April for horticultural works, blocking one of two lanes.

Also on the A27 eastbound at the A27/A286 roundabout, lane one will be closed from 20:00 on 22 April to 06:00 on 23 April for horticultural works, affecting one of two lanes.

On the A27 eastbound between the A259 near Emsworth and the A259 near Chichester (west), lane one will be closed from 20:00 on 22 April to 06:00 on 23 April, with one of two lanes blocked due to horticultural works.

At the A27/A259 near Chichester (west) roundabout, lane one will be closed on the westbound side from 20:00 on 22 April to 06:00 on 23 April for horticultural works, reducing traffic to two lanes.

Additionally, the A27 eastbound at the A27/A259 near Chichester (west) roundabout will see one of three lanes closed from 20:00 on 22 April to 06:00 on 23 April for horticultural works.

Lastly, on the A27 westbound between A280 and A284 near Arundel (east), lane one will be closed for roadworks from 20:00 on 22 April to 06:00 on 23 April, with one of two lanes closed.