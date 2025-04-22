Sussex traffic: A27 continues to cause delays and road reopens after Eastbourne incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are your morning traffic updates for Tuesday, April 22.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadworks with temporary lights continue on the A29 on Lidsey Road (Woodgate north of Bognor Regis). Delays are expected.

On the A259 South Undercliff in Rye, a road incident was reported (Monday, April 21). It closed the road both ways, but the road has now been reopened this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Grand Parade Eastbourne, the road is set to re-close both ways today after the Easter weekend between the pier and trinity place.

Here are your morning traffic updates for Tuesday, April 22.

There are still lengthy delays and queueing traffic on A27 both ways at A23 London Road in the construction area which has caused issues recently.

The traffic news mentioned was sourced from Sussex Traffic Watch and AA Road Watch.