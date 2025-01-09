Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parts of the A27 in Sussex are ‘impassable’ due to snow and ice this morning (Thursday, January 9).

Snowfall across Sussex caused significant delays to motorists last night (Wednesday), with some road users even abandoning their vehicles due to the weather.

The A27 in Brighton was gridlocked, and some caught in the traffic have reported journeys to neighbouring towns taking between three and five hours.

Traffic has improved this morning, but several roads still aren’t safe for travel.

Traffic on the A27 in Brighton last night (Wednesday). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The following roads are ‘impassable’, according to AA Traffic News:

Woodbourne Avenue, Patcham (both ways from Larkfield Way to Beechwood Avenue);

A275 Neville Road, Lewes (both ways from A2029 Offham Road to A277 Western Road);

Saddlescombe Road (both ways between Devils Dyke Road and Poynings Road).

The following roads are ‘just passable’, according to AA Traffic News:

Ditchling Beacon (both ways between the A27 and the B2112);

B2123 The Drove (both ways between Warren Road and A27 Falmer Hill);

Court Farm Road (both ways from A2038 Hangleton Road to A2023 Nevill Road);

Warren Road (both ways from B2123 Falmer Road to Elm Grove);

Ditchling Road (both ways from Coldean Lane, Old Boat Corner, to Woodbourne Avenue);

Surrenden Road (both ways from Braybon Avenue to Draxmont Way).