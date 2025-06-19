Here are the latest traffic updates from across Sussex and Surrey on Thursday morning (June 19).

Following a ‘serious multiple vehicle collision’, the A27 is closed both ways between the A26 (Beddingham) and the A2270 (Eastbourne) in East Sussex.

An AA Traffic News report read: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A27 both ways from A26 (Beddingham Roundabout) to Common Lane.

"Severe delays easing on A27 westbound in East Sussex. Average speed 15 mph.

“Delays increasing on A27 eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.”

According to Sussex Traffic Watch. there are delays on the A259 in Exceat due to traffic ‘diverting away from the A27’.

Meanwhile, the social media traffic information service reported that Alfriston is ‘currently blocked by two, 44ton HGVs stuck in the village’.

In Hailsham, the AA reported ‘severe delays’ on Boship roundabout – northbound between A22 Hailsham Bypass and A22 Whitesmiths.

The AA reported: “Lane closed due to water main work on A24 Findon Bypass at A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout). Expect delays. On the roundabout.”

Sussex Traffic Watch added: “A24 northbound and A280 Long Furlong northbound both queuing towards the Findon roundabout roadworks.”

There have been no reports of any other incidents but traffic is slow in these areas, according to the AA:

– Chichester: “Delays easing on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

“Delays on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound between A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout) and A285 Portfield Way. Average speed ten mph.”

– Littlehampton: “Delays increasing on A259 eastbound between Worms Lane and Church Lane. Average speed ten mph.”

– Arundel: “Delays of five minutes and delays easing on A27 Chichester Road westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

“Delays of four minutes and delays easing on A27 Arundel Bypass eastbound in West Sussex. Average speed 15 mph.”

Sussex Traffic Watch advised: “A29 northbound towards the Whiteways Lodge roundabout – queuing traffic.”

– Worthing: “Delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Church Lane and Forest Road. Average speed ten mph.

"Delays on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27. Average speed ten mph.”

– Lancing: “Delays increasing on A27 Old Shoreham Road eastbound in West Sussex. Average speed ten mph.”

Over in Surrey, there are reportedly long delays on A217 Reigate Hill both ways at Beech Road (Yew Tree Pub).

The AA reported congestion to Reigate’s railway station – ‘back past the M25 to Lower Kingswood, and queues on both exits off the M25’.

The AA added: “Delays increasing on A217 London Road southbound between Brighton Road and Yorke Road. Average speed ten mph.

"Slow traffic on M25 clockwise from (Clacket Lane Services) to J6 A22 (Godstone).

"Queueing traffic for one mile on A23 Brighton Road both ways at Star Lane (Hooley). Congestion to the M23, and back towards Coulsdon.

"Delays increasing on A217 Brighton Road southbound between A217 and B2230 (Banstead Downs Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

"Delays increasing on A22 northbound between Little Roke Road and A235 Brighton Road. Average speed ten mph.

“Delays increasing on A3 southbound between A244 Copsem Lane (Esher Common) and M25 J10 (Wisley Interchange). Average speed ten mph.”

Meanwhile, National Highways: South-East reported just before 8am that the A3, in Hampshire, is closed in both directions between the B2131 (Liphook) and the A325 (Greatham). The incident is on the West Sussex / Surrey border. Read more at https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/a3-closed-just-outside-west-sussex-and-surrey-after-collision-5184158