Sussex traffic update: April 7

Here's the latest from the roads across Sussex today (Thursday, April 7).

By Joe Stack
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 5:54 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 5:56 pm
Traffic stock image

There is slow traffic being reported on the A259 high street Westbound at A283 Old Shoreham Road by the Bridge Inn roundabout. Slow traffic on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways at A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout). Congestion to The A24 is backed up to Findon Valley.

Mid Sussex police officers are at the A273 where the road has been closed between Hassocks Friars Oak and Burgess Hill Chanctonbury Roundabout, due to tree down.

In Peacehaven the A259 South Coase Road has been partially blocked due to a collision between two cars the the Avenue Bar. Traffic is said to be coping well.

