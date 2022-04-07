Sussex traffic update: April 7

Traffic stock image

There is slow traffic being reported on the A259 high street Westbound at A283 Old Shoreham Road by the Bridge Inn roundabout. Slow traffic on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways at A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout). Congestion to The A24 is backed up to Findon Valley.

Mid Sussex police officers are at the A273 where the road has been closed between Hassocks Friars Oak and Burgess Hill Chanctonbury Roundabout, due to tree down.