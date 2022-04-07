Sussex traffic update: April 7

There is slow traffic being reported on the A259 high street Westbound at A283 Old Shoreham Road by the Bridge Inn roundabout. Slow traffic on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways at A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout). Congestion to The A24 is backed up to Findon Valley.
Worthing residents are being warned about slow traffic on the A27 Upper Brighton Road between the A24 Broadwated Street at the Grove Lodge Roundabout. Congestion is backed up to Findon Valley, according to traffic sources.
Mid Sussex police officers are at the A273 where the road has been closed between Hassocks Friars Oak and Burgess Hill Chanctonbury Roundabout, due to tree down.
In Peacehaven the A259 South Coase Road has been partially blocked due to a collision between two cars the the Avenue Bar. Traffic is said to be coping well.