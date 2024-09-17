Sussex train disruption ‘to last until the end of the day’ after fire next to railway track

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disruption to trains in Sussex is expected to continue for the rest of the day (Tuesday, September 17) after a fire was reported next to a track.

Thameslink announced at 9.24am on X: “Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day. Services between Brighton and Bedford divert between East Croydon and Blackfriars, and won’t stop at London Bridge.

“Services between Horsham and Peterborough will be diverted between East Croydon and Blackfriars, and won't stop at London Bridge. Services that run between Brighton and Cambridge will be cancelled. Services that run between Three Bridges and Bedford (stopping services via Redhill) will be cancelled. Services that run between East Grinstead and Bedford will be cancelled.”

Thameslink said the delays are due to a fire next to the track between East Croydon and London Bridge, which was reported at at about 4.30am. Thameslink said at the time that it expected ‘major disruption’ to Thameslink and Southern services.

Network Rail Kent & Sussex said at 11.16am on X: “Our teams are working as quickly as possible to get the signalling cables replaced following this morning's fire, but there is likely to be disruption until the end of the day.”

Thameslink said people can use their tickets to travel at no extra cost on: Gatwick Express services between Brighton, Gatwick Airport and London Victoria; Thameslink services via any reasonable route; Southeastern services between Tunbridge Wells and London; TfL Buses between Redhill and East Croydon; Metrobus routes between Horsham, Crawley and Three Bridges, and also between Three Bridges, Gatwick Airport, Horley and Redhill; and Brighton & Hove routes 28/29 between Lewes, Uckfield, Crowborough and Tunbridge Wells.

UPDATE: At 12.30pm, Thameslink said trains between Brighton and Bedford will be diverted between East Croydon and Blackfriars, and will not stop at London Bridge. They said trains between Horsham and Peterborough will be diverted between East Croydon and Blackfriars. A spokesperson said: “These trains will not stop at London Bridge but will stop at Earlswood and Salfords additionally in both directions.”

Thameslink continued: “Trains between Brighton and Cambridge will be cancelled. Trains between Three Bridges and Bedford (stopping services via Redhill) will be cancelled. Trains between East Grinstead and Bedford will be cancelled. Trains between Uckfield and London Bridge will run between Uckfield and East Croydon only, or will be cancelled. Trains between Tattenham Corner/Caterham and London Bridge will be diverted via an alternative route between East Croydon and London Bridge. Trains between Epsom and London Bridge will be cancelled. Trains between London Victoria and London Bridge will be cancelled.”