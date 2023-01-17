The train line between Hurst Green and East Grinstead has been blocked due to a landslip.

Network Rail Kent and Sussex reported, just after 12.30pm, that a landslip has been spotted on the London-bound side, near Lingfield, affecting Southern Rail passengers. As a result, the line is currently suspended.

Before trains can run on the line again after a landslip, any debris will be removed and checks will be carried out to ensure that the infrastructure is safe.

“We're sorry but we've had to block the line between Hurst Green and East Grinstead,” a spokesperson said. “We hope this will be a temporary closure while we monitor the earth movement.”

Engineers and specialists have been called to the site to ‘examine the slip further to judge whether we can reopen’.

Buses are replacing trains between Oxted and East Grinstead after the incident, which happened around 11.15am. It is affecting Southern services between London Victoria and East Grinstead and Thameslink trains between Bedford / West Hampstead Thameslink and East Grinstead.

Disruption is expected until the end of day. A Network Rail spokesperson added: “If you are travelling to or from East Grinstead this afternoon please delay travelling until later.

“Services are not running between Hurst Green and East Grinstead. You will need to use an alternative route if you require the stations in between which will add up to 60 minutes to your journey.”

Tickets can be used on; Southern Services on any alternative route; Thameslink services from Three Bridges; Metrobus between East Grinstead and Three Bridges and Southdown PSV Buses between East Grinstead and Oxted and Oxted and Redhill.