Significant travel disruption has been reported in Sussex due to flooding this morning (Monday, January 16).

Sussex is covered by Met Office warnings for snow and flooding today. Click here to see where flood warnings and alerts are in place across the county.

“There is a chance that heavy rain will turn to snow in places, which may cause some travel disruption on Monday morning,” the Met Office said.

"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”

Travel disruption fears have been realised in Sussex, with multiple roads closed or partially blocked this morning

Travel disruption fears have been realised in Sussex. These roads are closed or partially blocked this morning, according AA Traffic:

- A29 (Woodgate): Road blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle and flooding on A29 Westergate Street both ways between A259 and Hook Lane.

- Pook Lane (Chichester): Reports of slow traffic due to flooding and stalled vehicle on Pook Lane both ways between A286 Lavant Road and Kennel Hill.

- B2102 (Uckfield): Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a single vehicle involved on B2102 both ways between A22 (Copwood roundabout) and Bell Lane.

- A2270: Very slow traffic due to flooding and stalled vehicle on A2270 Eastbourne Road both ways between High Street and Huggetts Lane.

- Rattle Road (Stone Cross): Road closed due to flooding on Rattle Road both ways between B2191 Eastbourne Road and Dittons Road. Detour in operation – affecting Stagecoach bus service 57.

- A22 (Lower Dicker): Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to flooding on A22 Hailsham Bypass both ways between A295 South Road and A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout). Mainly northbound.

- A21 (Westfield): Just passable and slow traffic due to flooding on A21 Ebdens Hill both ways between A28 Westfield Lane and Moat Lane.

- A259 (Bexhill): Queueing traffic due to earlier stalled vehicle on A259 King Offa Way both ways between West Down Road and A269 London Road. All lanes have been re-opened. Residual delays remain although not helped by the usual rush hour delays.

- A271: Queueing traffic due to earlier stalled vehicle on A271 both ways from Ashburnham Village Turnoff to Freckley Hollow. All lanes have been re-opened. Residual delays remain.

