A yellow weather warning remains in place for rain in the county until 9am this morning (Friday, September 27) – and the Met Office has correctly predicted that heavy rain ‘will bring the potential for some flooding and disruption to transport’.

These road closures are in place, according to AA Traffic News.

– Elsted Road (Chichester district): “Road closed due to flooding on Elsted Road both ways from Telegraph Lane to The Three Horseshoes.”

– M23 in Crawley: “One lane closed due to crash on M23 Southbound from J10A B2036 Balcombe Road (Crawley South / Balcombe) to J11 A23 (Pease Pottage). Traffic is coping well.”

– Hundred Acre Lane, Wivelsfield Green: “Road blocked due to fallen tree and fallen power cables on Hundred Acre Lane from Streat Lane to South Road.”

– Bradfords Lane, Uckfield: “Partially blocked due to fallen tree on Bradfords Lane near Harvey's Lane. Approach with care.”

Since these incidents were reported, photographs have emerged from Rectory Gardens in Sompting, West Sussex – showing a tree has blown on top of a car and a van.

No incidents have been reported on the railway line, this morning – as of 7.30am.

The latest report by Southern Water, from 8.10pm on Thursday, stated that trains were unable to stop at platform 1 at Lewes station ‘due to a fault with the station lighting’.

"This affects some services towards Ore and Eastbourne,” the train company reported, whilst the incident was ongoing.

"If you are travelling towards Lewes from the Haywards Heath direction, your train will be unable to stop at this station.

“If you require Lewes, you should stay on the train until Polegate and change here for service back towards Lewes.

“If you require to change trains, your journey is likely to be extended by at least 20 minutes.

“Where possible, please allow extra time to reach your destination.”

Southern Rail said trains could not stop on the platform ‘as it is dark [and] it is dangerous to alight the train’.

“To keep everyone safe and prevent accidents, we will not stop at the station,” a spokesperson added.

In an update at 8.40pm, Southern said the station lighting on platform 1 at Lewes station was back on. Disruption caused by this incident came to an end by 9.10pm.

If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be eligible for delay repay. You can make a claim here.

