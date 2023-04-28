Here is your travel report for Sussex on Friday, April 28.

In Eastbourne, Warren Hill reopened between A259 East Dean Road and Beachy Head Road last night (Thursday), following a coach fire earlier that day.

However, emergency roadworks are continuing on A21 at Kent Street, north of Hastings, after a manhole cover collapsed.

This morning, there are also reports of a stalled vehicle on A27 Falmer Hill near B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction). Traffic is said to be coping well but police officers ‘are en-route to investigate’, according to the AA.

Sussex traffic

If you are driving during rush-hour this morning, this is where traffic is slow in Sussex:

- Portslade: ‘Severe delays’ increasing on B2066 New Church Road westbound between Regent Hill and B2194 Boundary Road;

- Brighton: Delays of five minutes on New England Road eastbound between A270 Old Shoreham Road and A270 Lewes Road;

- Saltdean: Delays of five minutes on A259 Marine Drive westbound between Lincoln Avenue and Park Road;

- Chichester: A27 eastbound is partially blocked near A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout), due to a stalled vehicle. This is resulting in queuing traffic. There are also delays on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge roundabout);

- Worthing: Delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Upper Brighton Road;

- Shoreham: ‘Severe delays’ are said to be increasing on A27 Shoreham Bypass eastbound between Dankton Lane and A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn-off).

Meanwhile, on the railway line, there are no significant incidents to report. However, some lines were blocked in Sussex in the early hours of this morning, whilst emergency services were ‘dealing with an incident at Brighton’, according to Southern Rail.

At 12.20am, Southern said it had reduced platforms available at the station which meant that no services could run to or from Hove.

At this time most services were running into Brighton where they terminated. By 1am, services had returned to normal.

