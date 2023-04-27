The dull and cloudy start to the day could soon be followed with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, according to the Met Office. However, in some coastal areas including Worthing and Eastbourne, cloud will lift through the morning and begin to break during the afternoon, ‘giving some sunny spells’.

The Met Office said it will ‘feel warm in the afternoon sunshine’ but also ‘breezy at times’ with a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

There will be patchy cloud overnight, with some clear spells – ‘maybe the odd mist or fog patch forming under any prolonged clear skies’. Winds will be ‘generally light and variable’, with temperatures dropping to nine degrees Celsius.

Sussex weather forecast

Looking ahead to the bank holiday weekend, Saturday will see ‘patchy cloud and sunny spells’, with showers developing in the afternoon – ‘these perhaps heavy and slow-moving at times’. The Met Office said winds will be ‘light and variable’. Temperatures will peak at 20 degrees Celsius.

Sunday will be ‘mostly cloudy’, with the ‘risk of showers, possibly thundery’, the Met Office said. Sunny spells are expected Monday and Tuesday, but ‘still a risk of a heavy shower’ on Monday afternoon on an otherwise mild day, with light winds.

