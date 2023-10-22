Here is your travel report for Sussex on Sunday, October 22.

According to V2 Radio Sussex, a collision has been reported in Chichester.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Accident in Chichester at the junction of St James Road and B2144 Oving Road. Overturned vehicle in road. Delays likely.”

Meanwhile, AA Traffic News has reported ‘residual delays’ after an incident on the M23 near Gatwick Airport.

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

A traffic notice read: “Heavy traffic due to earlier stalled vehicle on M23 Southbound from J8 (M25 Interchange) to J9 (Gatwick Airport). All lanes have been re-opened. Residual delays remain.”

In Crawley, emergency services were called to a report of a single vehicle collision on the roundabout in Ifield Avenue with the junction of Rokewood Drive, Crawley, at 9.30pm on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said: “The road was closed and the driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.”

No other incidents have been reported on the roads in Sussex this afternoon but there are some railway engineering works to be aware of.

Engineering work is taking place between Brighton and Arundel today, closing all lines.

As a result, buses are replacing trains between: Brighton and Worthing / Littlehampton & Littlehampton and Shoreham-by-Sea / Worthing.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “Check before you travel. Please be advised that, on occasion, replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.”

There is also an ‘amended service’ between Gatwick Airport and Purley all day today. No Gatwick Express services are running between Brighton and London Victoria as well. Also affected are Southern services between Reigate and London Victoria and Thameslink services between Three Bridges and Bedford.

“Engineering work is taking place between Gatwick Airport and Purley closing some lines,” a Southern spokesperson said.

“As a result, from approximately 11.45 on Friday evening and all day on Saturday and Sunday, engineering work will take place between Gatwick Airport and Purley. All trains will divert via Redhill, with extended journey times on some services.

“Trains which usually run between London Victoria and Reigate will run between Redhill and Reigate only.