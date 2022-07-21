According to Southern Rail, services to and from Brighton and Hove are expected to be busier than usual this evening as Michael Bublé is playing at The 1st Central County Ground in Hove The On the Beach festival also kicks off for its first day in Brighton.

“Please travel as early as possible, you may have to queue,” Southern wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on the roads in Sussex, the Lyons Farm temporary traffic lights have failed both ways on the A27 at Sompting Road in Worthing.

‘Severe delays’ of 16 minutes have been reported on A24 Findon Road southbound between Maytree Avenue and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner).

Delays are also increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Church Lane and Charmandean Lane.

‘Severe delays’ of 15 minutes are said to be easing on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Sompting Bypass.

In Lancing, delays are reportedly increasing on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout).

In Arundel, delays are increasing on A27 The Causeway eastbound.

In Chichester, delays are increasing on Fishbourne roundabout eastbound towards A27 Chichester Bypass.

There are additional minor delays on A27 eastbound between A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout) and A285 Portfield Way.

In East Sussex, there has been a collision in Battle. A271 North Trade Road is partly blocked westbound after a crash between Wellington Gardens and Chain Lane.

Motorists in Hove are experiencing ‘severe delays’ on A259 Kingsway westbound between Rock Place and Albany Villas.

In Peacehaven, there is slow traffic on A259 South Coast Road both ways near Sutton Avenue. Temporary traffic lights in place following a burst water main.

Delays are said to be increasing on A259 South Coast Road westbound between Piddinghoe Avenue and Sutton Avenue.

In Seaford, there are minor delays on A259 Clinton Place, westbound between Chyngton Gardens and Blatchington Road.

Hastings, slow traffic has been reported on A21 London Road southbound between Paynton Road and B2159 Battle Road.

