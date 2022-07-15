A collision has been reported on the A27 in Chichester.

According to traffic sources, two vehicles were involved in the crash on the Bognor Bridge Roundabout. The road is partially blocked, with queueing traffic building in the area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queues have also been reported on the Whyke roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester Bypass and and Bognor Bridge roundabout.

Sussex Roads Police

There are also delays on A27 eastbound towards A285 Portfield Way.

Delays are easing on Whyke roundabout westbound between the Bognor Bridge roundabout and Stockbridge roundabout.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, Worthing Road in Horsham is partly blocked southbound due to an accident at the A24 Hop Oast roundabout.

‘Severe delays’ are said to be easing on Chichester Road eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and The Causeway.

Delays are reportedly increasing on A259 Crookthorn Lane westbound. There are also minor delays on A259 Roundstone Bypass westbound in East Preston.

Queues are said to be building on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Upper Brighton Road.

Delays are also reportedly increasing on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn-off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout).

In East Sussex, a collision has been reported in Henfield. Hudson Way is reportedly partly blocked due to an accident at Deer Park.

There are delays on the A259 westbound in Brighton (Kingsway) and Newhaven (Brighton Road).

There are also queues on A27 Ranscombe Hill eastbound.

Outside Hastings, delays are said to be increasing on A21 Sedlescombe Road North southbound between A21 and John Macadam Way.

There is also queueing traffic on A21 In Flimwell, near A268 Hawkhurst Road. This is due to ongoing roadworks.

Meanwhile, train disruption is expected due to a football match at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium. Austria vs Norway is taking place this evening at 8pm.

Southern Rail said services from Brighton/Lewes through Falmer will be busier than usual, with queuing systems in place.

A spokesperson added: “We'll be running shuttle trains between Brighton & Lewes stopping at Falmer only from 18.00 until the the end of service.

“There will also be additional carriages on our Brighton to Seaford trains.”