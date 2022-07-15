Mass rail disruptions expected next week in Sussex due to extreme temperatures

Rail passengers in Sussex are being told to ‘plan ahead’ as their journeys are likely to be disrupted next week due to the extremely hot temperatures.

By Frankie Elliott
Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:20 am
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:20 am

Rail services around Britain are expected to be severely disrupted next week, with trains running slowly to reduce the risk of track and equipment failing in extreme heat.

Network Rail has said passengers need to be prepared for extreme temperatures next week, and to take a bottle of water on the train when travelling.

The rail service said hot weather can cause steel rails to expand, meaning the rail operator reduces the speed of the trains to get passengers home safely.

Passengers have been told by Network Rail to remember to plan ahead, be prepared, and check before they travel.

People may also find trains are busier on hot days as people head out to cool off at the seaside – including popular destinations such as Brighton beach.

Network Rail said there may be one-way systems and queuing arrangements at the busiest stations, so have asked passengers to remember to leave plenty of time for your journey.

