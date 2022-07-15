Mass rail disruptions expected next week in Sussex due to extreme temperatures

Rail services around Britain are expected to be severely disrupted next week, with trains running slowly to reduce the risk of track and equipment failing in extreme heat.

Network Rail has said passengers need to be prepared for extreme temperatures next week, and to take a bottle of water on the train when travelling.

The rail service said hot weather can cause steel rails to expand, meaning the rail operator reduces the speed of the trains to get passengers home safely.

Passengers have been told by Network Rail to remember to plan ahead, be prepared, and check before they travel.

People may also find trains are busier on hot days as people head out to cool off at the seaside – including popular destinations such as Brighton beach.

