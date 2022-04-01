Worthing: Broadwater Road is partially blocked and there is heavy traffic due to a crash near Sompting Avenue.

There is slow traffic on the A24 Broadwater Street West Southbound at the Grove Lodge Roundabout. There are reports of congestion to Findon Valley. There are further delays on the A27 eastbound.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Littlehampton: There are reports of slow traffic on the A259 Littlehampton Road around A280 Angmering Bypass.

Traffic news

There is slow traffic on the A259 Worthing Road around Horsham Road.

Chichester: Reports of very slow traffic on the A27 Chichester Bypass both ways between the A285 Portfield Way and the A259 Fishbourne roundabout.

Weald: Slow traffic on the A262 High Street near the B2079 Balcombes Hill.

Queueing traffic on the A21 Southbound at the A268 Hawkhurst Road.

Cowfold: Traffic congestion on the A272 Westbound at the A281 (Village Hall Roundabout). Usual delays heading into Cowfold.

Billingshurst: A road is blocked and there is slow traffic due to a fallen tree on Kirdford Road both ways from Glasshouse Lane to Skiff Lane. Note change of location. Originally reported within Kirdford, police confirm a large tree has come down halfway between Kirdford and Wisborough Green.