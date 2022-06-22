Sussex travel: your evening update for Wednesday, June 22

Delays of three minutes and increasing have been reported on the A27 Chichester Bypass, westbound to the Bognor Bridge roundabout.

Average speeds of just 10mph have been reported on Whyke Roundabout westbound to the Chichester Bypass.

On Oving Road, traffic is slow due to a partial blockage caused by a crash involving a car and a bicycle.

Sussex travel

Delays of six minutes and increasing on the A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Dankton Lane and Shandon Road. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Slow traffic has been reported on Old Shoreham Road both ways at Sompting Roundabout.

More slow traffic has been reported Eastbound to the Southerham Roundabout near Lewes.

Delays have been reported in a construction area in a construction area near Moorhead Roundabout outside Horsham.

Even though industrial action has not been planned for today, Southern Railway customers should expect changes, delays and cancellations. Visit southernrailway.com for an up-to-date list of changes.