Hastings knife attack: 'Boys callously assaulted a vulnerable man'

Police were called to George Street at 6.10pm on May 3 2021 after reports a man had been attacked with a knife.

Officers searched the area and arrested two suspects.

The boys were picked out of an identification parade as being involved in the assault. CCTV evidence also placed them at the scene, said police.

The boys were sentenced this week

The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged and pleaded guilty. They were sentenced yesterday (Tuesday, June 21).

One boy who pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a bladed article was given a 14-month Detention and Training Order, reduced to seven months for time served. When he is released he will also have to complete a seven-month supervision order, police said.

A second boy who pleaded guilty to affray was given an 18-month community order and must complete 140 hours of unpaid work, said police.

He was also ordered to pay £300 in costs.

Investigator Caroline Bendell said: "These two boys callously assaulted a vulnerable man and it was only through sheer luck that his injuries were not more serious.

"There is no place for violence or knife crime in our community. It is a myth that carrying a knife makes you safer - you are actually at far more risk of harm and face serious consequences if caught.