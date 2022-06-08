Worthing incident – AA Traffic News is reporting that the A2031 is closed with a detour in operation due to a police incident.

Heavy traffic has been reported on the A2031 Tarring Road Eastbound from Heene Road to Shakespeare Road. Stagecoach Bus Service 10 is affected and the detour is via Lawrence Avenue and South Farm Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex travel

A23 Patcham By-Pass – there are delays both ways around Brangwyn Way due to construction and temporary traffic lights.

Warren Road, Brighton – there is queueing traffic on Warren Road both ways near Vernon Avenue. Temporary lights are in place because of construction work.

A272 Cowfold – there is traffic congestion on the A272 Westbound at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout), causing the usual delays heading into Cowfold.