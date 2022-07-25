Sussex travel: your morning update for July 25

Traffic is coping well in Storrington after a two car crash on Manley Hill near the Anchor Inn.

Hankley Common, on Thursley Road remains closed after a serious fire yesterday afternoon. Traffic appears to be coping well.

The usual delays have been reported across the county.

Sussex travel

A shortage of train crew has led to reduced service on railway lines to Brighton until midday today. Customers are advised to check their journeys before they travel, and to be aware that cancellations are possible.

The shortages are affecting services between:

-Brighton / Haywards Heath, Lewes, Seaford, Eastbourne and Hastings

-Brighton / Haywards Heath, Hove, Worthing, Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Portsmouth and Southampton.

Industrial action is expected to take place on Southern Service lines as of July 27. As a result, service will be extremely limited and some stations will not be served. Services are expected to start much later and finish much earlier than normal.