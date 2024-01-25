Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ditchling Parish Council announced that there will be an exhibition of proposals from a recent traffic study on Saturday, February 3, in Ditchling Village Hall (10.30am-3.30pm).

The council said the study was carried out by traffic consultants Motion and proposes 20 individual schemes throughout the village to improve roads and pavements.

The schemes also aim to make it safer to walk and ride through the village while more effectively and safely managing the high volume of vehicles passing through.

Parish Council chairman Mercedes Madden said: “The council hopes that the public will take this opportunity to actively engage with the proposals and to help the council form an opinion on the design of the proposals and which to prioritise. The council recognises that funding availability will determine how quickly proposed measures can be implemented but it hopes that implementation of the simpler and less expensive schemes can be started in 2025.”

The traffic report was financed by the Parish Council and East Sussex County Council who are working with the village and its consultants to reduce the impact that traffic has on residents’ quality of life. Visit www.ditchling-pc.gov.uk to view it.

The council said the proposals include schemes for making pavements and road crossings safer, as well as movable speed-activated signs, traffic calming and new village gateways.

