Temporary traffic lights in Lower Willingdon have caused long delays

Temporary traffic lights at A2270 Eastbourne Road, Willingdon. Since the temporary traffic lights were in placed on 8th January (last week) it has caused long delays included buses, missed doctor appointments, late for work and schools, wastes working time, fuels and extra pollution damage to our environment and air pollutions etc.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

County Councillor Stephen Shing said: “I have received large number of complaints about the long delayed included buses, many residents said to me up to 45 minutes. Which not acceptable.

“What our residents and drivers want is when there is no work carrying out in the evening and over the weekend, they should do their best to clear the road and keeps the normal traffic moving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Firstly I don’t have objection to the traffic permit and understand it is the essential for the road works to carry out.

Traffic delays in Willingdon

“In this instant those soils could easily carry on placed on the grass verges in the first place or moved away, It is safe, nice and tidy without problem.

“But the temporary traffic lights in place on no work carried out in the evening and over the weekend is the most unnecessary thing causing traffic chaos.

“Therefore I urge County Highways to discuss this with the operatives on site and the traffic management company for better practice in compliance with their Permit. We all know that there will be new access construction work to Hindsland development for years long to come, it is important the road works here caused traffic obstruction it to the minimal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County Councillor Shing added, “I am pleased that county highways have acted swiftly on Monday morning 15th January.

“Our County Highways Inspectors has inspected the site this morning 15th and they have spoken to both the operatives on site and the traffic management company. County Highways Inspectors have reiterated that the carriageway is not a car park and is it not a dumping ground for spoil.