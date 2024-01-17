Temporary traffic lights in Lower Willingdon have caused long delays
and live on Freeview channel 276
County Councillor Stephen Shing said: “I have received large number of complaints about the long delayed included buses, many residents said to me up to 45 minutes. Which not acceptable.
“What our residents and drivers want is when there is no work carrying out in the evening and over the weekend, they should do their best to clear the road and keeps the normal traffic moving.
“Firstly I don’t have objection to the traffic permit and understand it is the essential for the road works to carry out.
“In this instant those soils could easily carry on placed on the grass verges in the first place or moved away, It is safe, nice and tidy without problem.
“But the temporary traffic lights in place on no work carried out in the evening and over the weekend is the most unnecessary thing causing traffic chaos.
“Therefore I urge County Highways to discuss this with the operatives on site and the traffic management company for better practice in compliance with their Permit. We all know that there will be new access construction work to Hindsland development for years long to come, it is important the road works here caused traffic obstruction it to the minimal.”
County Councillor Shing added, “I am pleased that county highways have acted swiftly on Monday morning 15th January.
“Our County Highways Inspectors has inspected the site this morning 15th and they have spoken to both the operatives on site and the traffic management company. County Highways Inspectors have reiterated that the carriageway is not a car park and is it not a dumping ground for spoil.
“County Highways Inspectors have reiterated their working times and the Permit conditions they should be complying with, and we will inspect again tomorrow to see if these instructions have been complied with and should there be further non-compliance we will revoke their Permit.”