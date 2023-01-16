Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Where are the worst potholes in Sussex?

The 11 worst potholes in Sussex: ones for drivers to watch out for in the cold snap, according to FixMyStreet

Large potholes have been forming on busy roads across Sussex over the past few weeks thanks to the bad weather.

By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago

Roads deteriorate over time from constant use and the hot summer last year, followed by freezing weather in December, likely made the problem worse.

Temperatures are expected to plummet below zero again this week, according to the Met Office.

In this story, we highlight 11 of the worst roads for potholes, according to data on FixMyStreet.com with some images from Google Street View.

1. Lindfield

A 'massive pothole' has been reported in Brushes Lane, Lindfield, in the middle of the lane opposite the entrance to The Bent Public House.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

2. Hastings

A 'huge pothole' on a hill is causing traffic to swerve into the opposite lane on the Rye Road, just past Martineau Lane, a report on FixMyStreet has warned.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

3. Worthing

Three potholes, each about 12cm deep and a metre long, have been reported on Mill Road, Worthing, at the junction of West Avenue. The report said: "They are difficult to see in the dark and rain, and hard to avoid when travelling along Mill Rd or turning into/out of West Ave."

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

4. Horsham

There is a deep pothole hidden by a puddle under the rail bridge in Queen Street, Horsham. The report said: "It is a serious hazard to small-wheeled scooters."

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SussexGoogle Street ViewMet Office