The 11 worst potholes in Sussex: ones for drivers to watch out for in the cold snap, according to FixMyStreet
Large potholes have been forming on busy roads across Sussex over the past few weeks thanks to the bad weather.
By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago
Roads deteriorate over time from constant use and the hot summer last year, followed by freezing weather in December, likely made the problem worse.
Temperatures are expected to plummet below zero again this week, according to the Met Office.
In this story, we highlight 11 of the worst roads for potholes, according to data on FixMyStreet.com with some images from Google Street View.
Page 1 of 3