The 15 worst potholes in Worthing: ones for drivers to watch out for, according to FixMyStreet

Large potholes have been forming on busy roads across East and West Sussex over the past few weeks.

By Sam Morton
45 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 4:04pm

Roads deteriorate over time from constant use and the hot summer this year, followed by a freezing cold snap in December, has likely made the problem worse.

In this story, we highlight 15 of the worst roads for potholes in Worthing at the moment, according to data on FixMyStreet.com.

Potholes in Worthing's Westcourt Road (top and bottom left) and Woodside Road (top and bottom right). They measure between 12 and 14 inches

2. Vale Drive, Findon Valley

'Two unavoidable large potholes' have been reported in Vale Drive, Findon Valley

3. West Street, Sompting

A previous pothole repair is said to be 'getting deeper' in West Street, Sompting. The hole is 'enough to cause damage to cars'.

4. Mill Road, West Worthing

A FixMyStreet user reported that they crashed their car into a pothole as they turned right from Mill Road into West Avenue. They said 'many other vehicles' hit them, adding: "They are difficult to see in the dark and rain, and hard to avoid."

