The 15 worst potholes in Worthing: ones for drivers to watch out for, according to FixMyStreet
Large potholes have been forming on busy roads across East and West Sussex over the past few weeks.
By Sam Morton
45 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 4:04pm
Roads deteriorate over time from constant use and the hot summer this year, followed by a freezing cold snap in December, has likely made the problem worse.
In this story, we highlight 15 of the worst roads for potholes in Worthing at the moment, according to data on FixMyStreet.com.
Visit www.fixmystreet.com to find out more.
Click here to see our Sussex list.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3