It has been revealed what exposed cables discovered in a pothole in Hastings are.

A pothole with cables hanging out was spotted in the town centre on Wednesday (March 22).

It is on the A259 on White Rock at the junction with Robertson Street.

White paint has been sprayed around it, indicating it’s scheduled for repair by highways.

Pothole with cables hanging out of it on White Rock/junction of Robertson Street in Hastings.

Readers on the Observer’s Facebook page said there were ‘so many’ potholes around the town.

Paul Chenery said the exposed cables were sensor cables for triggering traffic lights.

He added: “The trouble is if they get damaged they'll have to dig up and re-lay the whole loop. There are always holes appearing along that stretch of road, especially at the junction for Harold Place.

"Apparently it's because of the underground car parks, which are under the road and the concrete roof sections can expand and contract affecting the road surface above, water gets in the crack and the tarmac breaks up again. That's what a workman told me once when I picked a car up that had hit the pothole.”

Martin Waghorne said: “The traffic sensor cables are only in the tarmac, but if these are in operation, they're obviously damaged and they would have known in Lewes control centre as soon as they stopped working. So why have they not been repaired?”

Hastings was branded the ‘pothole capital of the world’ by one reader.

Ray Smith said: "(Hastings is the) capital of the pothole world. Who knew every day could be so much fun trying to drive in a straight line?”

Kevin Westbrook said: “There’s so many potholes. Just filling them is not the answer. Try resurfacing the road.”

Austin Dianne: “Having driven the roads around Hastings and Battle last weekend, it was like driving a dodgem car.”

Peter Warner said: “Silverhill has a hole showing cables as well, filled a few days ago but it didn’t last.”

Andy Colvin said: “Not sure about using the word ‘repair’ for these potholes. Throw a bit of tarmac in and pat it with a shovel is about as good as it gets nowadays.”

The Government announced this week that more money has been set aside to treat potholes across the country, with nearly £2.4 million coming to East Sussex.

Jeremy Hunt announced an extra £200 million will be allocated to treating potholes. This is on top of the current pothole fund, which is £500 million per year. East Sussex will receive £2,360,000.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “We welcome any funding that helps us to maintain and improve the condition of East Sussex roads. We, like all authorities, have seen a significant increase in the number of potholes appearing over the winter months, due to prolonged wet and cold periods, and have repaired over 8,500 potholes since the beginning of the year.”

East Sussex Highways said the pothole on the A259 near the junction of Robertson Street is scheduled to be repaired within five days.

