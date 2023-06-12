This is why more than 15,000 easyJet passengers have been hit by flight cancellations

More than 15,000 easyJet passengers have been hit by flight cancellations.

Thunderstorms and poor weather conditions have caused significant disruption across the UK and Europe.

The airline cancelled 54 flights scheduled to take off and depart from Gatwick Airport on Sunday [June 11], with a further 55 axed on Monday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and rain across the UK.

More than 15,000 easyJet passengers have been hit by flight cancellations. Picture by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

EasyJet said it was was ‘doing all possible to minimise the impact’ on its customers – but the ‘safety and wellbeing of customers and crew’ was the company’s ‘highest priority’

An easyJet spokesperson said: “Thunderstorms in the Gatwick area which restricted the number of arrivals and departures on Sunday unfortunately resulted in disruption at London Gatwick Airport, including some diversions and cancellations which is having a knock-on impact this morning as a number of aircraft are out of position.

“We are doing all possible to minimise the impact on our customers, providing those on cancelled flights with options to rebook or receive a refund as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required.

“The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and, while this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”

Affected passengers are not entitled to compensation under UK consumer law as the cause of the disruption is outside the airline's control.

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson added: “Due to unsettled weather conditions and thunderstorms across the south of England and Europe yesterday, temporary air traffic restrictions were put in place, which resulted in some flights being delayed and cancelled.

“London Gatwick apologises to passengers for any inconvenience.

